MASAREK, Jeffrey



On January 11, 2021, Jeffrey I. Masarek left our world a lesser place. After a lifelong battle with severe depression, Jeff elected to depart this world before his time. It is our hope, as a family, that honesty about this loss may be of help. To those families and individuals struggling with this often-hidden malady, we emphasize that there is no shame in either the personal struggle or in seeking help.



As the youngest of the four sons of Sheppard (Shep) Masarek and Muriel (Mimi) August Masarek, Jeff was born in Miami, Florida on August 9, 1963. After family transfers to Maryland and then California, Jeff and his family settled in Sandy Springs in 1971.



Jeff juggled studies at North Springs High and, with various jobs in the catering and the fine foods business, became quite the chef. After high school graduation, he went on to pursue his dreams in art, design and advertising at Florida State University ("…I thought we were the Gators"). During his time at FSU, he was an extraordinarily active brother in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, handling the chapter's food service and, as Vice President, in supervising rebuilding of the fraternity house after a fire destroyed all.



Immediately post college, Jeff caught the "travel bug" when he and his brother Alan spent a summer backpacking through Europe. That same year, Jeff joined his father and began helping build a successful advertising and marketing firm. In 1987, while buying his first home, Jeff met Lee Meadows, his yet to be partner of 33 years. In the early '90s, with changes in the marketing industry and movement of his dad toward retirement, Jeff formed and operated his own promotional firm for many years. Throughout all these years, Jeff achieved the holy grail of young professionals: financial success, keeping in close contact with high school and college friends, keeping up an insanely busy social schedule, and staying in close touch with friends and family both in Atlanta and nationwide. From his time in high school until his demise, as an on-going expression of his creative mind, Jeff painted a continuing series of oil art works. Produced for family, friends, designers and charity, in tribute to Jeff, many of these works hang in homes and businesses all over the country.



In 1996, Jeff and Lee moved to Penn Avenue in Midtown Atlanta and dived head-first into work with the community and with property redevelopment. Jeff volunteered with the Midtown Neighbors Association, became editor/publisher of the Midtown newsletter, and helped found the long-running Midtown Tour of Homes. At about this same time, Jeff and Lee began acquiring and redeveloping various properties in Midtown, in Virginia-Highland and in Inman Park. This became a passion and both Jeff and Lee, operating as The m2 Group, moved into real estate redevelopment, sales and investment. In all these projects, Jeff displayed not only his broad design talents, but, as a hands-on type, became a great "dry-wall" guy and an even better finish carpenter. In following this passion, Jeff further displayed his talent in advertising, his knowledge of property values, and an intimate know-how of construction; all of which allowed Jeff to build a substantial client base and successful realty sales career.



As if he were not always busy enough, Jeff worked in teaching in disadvantaged schools, taught art at Yeshiva Atlanta and acted as mentor to kids at Hillside Center and the Jewish Community Center. Jeff's inspiration and help was never a passing thing and he built permanent relationships with various kids through the years. Of particular note, as a JCC inspired mentor, over the last ten years, Jeff had acted as a friend, big brother, sounding board and adult male figure to Jared Rakusin. Until Jeff's end, he and Jared maintained an on-going close relationship. Through the years, the Masarek/Meadows house was always full with not only those Jeff sought to help, but with the love, laughter and shouts of nephews and nieces; some for a night or two, some for years at a time. The cycle of love and laughter continued with the ever-expanding family; Jeff was always there and devoted his time to babysitting, teaching art, and cooking for each newcomer.



Again, if he were not busy enough, Jeff was constantly reading (cat(s) in lap, historic fiction in hand) and constantly making book-inspired travel plans. If the plans were not for New York or Miami, or California, they were international. Great Britain and the nations of the EU were favorite destinations, but Egypt, Greece, Turkey and Israel were also visits which Jeff relished.



In 2012, Jeff became heavily involved in the international student exchange program. Through this program, Jeff and Lee were able to experience the joyous opportunity to participate in the rearing of several "loaner sons" (Martin Zigo, Mario Kopana, David Kopana, and Matteo Delicati). As an extension of this global outreach, Jeff and Lee's home at 14 The Prado was always open to those coming to America. Two particular young men were of note as being Prado regulars: Alex Burkon, originally of the Czech Republic and now a U.S. citzen, and Ji Hoon Choi of the Phillipines. Jeff, constantly enthralled as the penultimate "soccer mom", maintained close and regular contact with these young men and loved hearing of their on-going life trials and successes. As a true high point for Jeff, he and Lee recently traveled to Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic to visit with three of the "sons," and their families. A plan to visit Italy and the other of Jeff's "children" was planned when Covid struck and posed a long-term delay.



After 28 years together as life and business partners, Jeff and Lee "took the plunge" and were married on October 10, 2015. Although they had thought to slip away to Vegas for the weekend, on Jeff's mother's insistence, surrounded by family, they took their vows beneath the chuppah at the Atlanta home of Mike and Betsy Masarek.



Jeff is survived by Lee Meadows, his partner, companion, and husband of thirty-three years, his beloved brothers and their wives (Joe and Pat Masarek of Roswell, Georgia, Mike and Betsy Masarek of Boca Raton, Florida, Alan and Patti Masarek of Milford, Connecticut), his nephews and nieces (Craig/Kristen Moore; Jeff/Casey Moore; Adam/Eva Masarek; Jason Masarek/Michele Szymczak; Alex Masarek/Val Angel; Jordan/Eric Keller, Jared Masarek, Kelli Cassidy Sanders, and Jennifer Cassidy Stokes/Jared Stokes), many beloved cousins, and a host of great-nephews and nieces.



Services were conducted January 15, 2021 by Rabbi Steven Lebow in association with Dressler's Funeral Care of Atlanta. Due to Covid travel limitations, the service was streamed to family and friends around the world. Jeff's ashes are to be scattered in all the places and cities he so loved. In lieu of flowers or other condolences, please consider making a donation to these charities which Jeff highly favored: CIEE: Council on International Educational Exchange (https://www.ciee.org/donate) Lost and Found Youth (https://lnfy.org/) Highlands/Cashiers Animal Shelter (https://chhumanesociety.org/ ).

