Martus, Muriel

MARTUS (SMITH), Muriel Joyce



Muriel Joyce (Smith) Martus (84) of Atlanta, Georgia, also known as "Smitty" to family and friends was called by the creator on March 15, 2022, while surrounded by family at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital. Smitty was born December 1, 1937, in Oakland, CA to Dove Elizabeth (Harding) Smith and Irwin Smith. She attended Vallejo High School where she met and later married the love of her life, LeRoy Martus. Smitty and LeRoy were married 65 years and described themselves as "life partners." The couple brought four beautiful children into the world and the family adventurously moved from California to Utah, Maryland, Connecticut, and Atlanta, Georgia where they eventually settled.



Smitty was proudest of her family, and she made them each feel special and loved. She will be missed by family; husband LeRoy Martus, sister Carole Williams, and many nieces and nephews, daughter Kimberly Martus, grandchildren Matt Martus and Jake Rotzler-Martus, great grandchildren Deven, Calli, Jake Jr and Scarlett of Anchorage, Alaska, daughter Shelli Martus-Barnett (deceased) and granddaughter Jordan Martus Mellies (Evan) of Atlanta, son Bret Matthew Martus (Jan) and grandson Alex of Orlando, Florida, daughter Jill Martus-Ninham (Paul) and granddaughter Jamie Betters (Kyle Wisneski) and great grandson, Braxton of Oneida, Wisconsin and beloved pet dog, Bailey.



While raising her children, Smitty dedicated herself to teaching, sharing her love of literature and art with students and staff during her 34-years at The Galloway School as well as the Atlanta Public Library System. After retiring, she became a world traveler. Her love for adventure took her to many amazing places including Ireland, Europe and Alaska, to name a few. For many years, she dedicated her time as a board member for her neighborhood association.



In each of the sacred spaces we knew her, we witnessed grace, compassion and love by the way she lived and passed. We feel comfort to know that she will be united with her loving grandma Helen Harding, her parents, mother and father-in-law, Charles and Esther Martus and daughter, Shelli. May our beloved Smitty rest in peace.

