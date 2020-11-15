Martinson, Elizabeth

MARTINSON (HADEN), Elizabeth "Ebbie"



Elizabeth "Ebbie" Haden Martinson of Clarkston, GA passed away November 7, 2020. Born in Columbus, GA, in 1927, the second and last child of Thomas Durward Haden and Emma Hancock Haden. She grew up in Columbus, GA, graduated from Columbus High School, and attended API (now Auburn University). She married Roger J. Martinson in 1946. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Margaret Haden Bagley. Survivors include Roger Martinson (Eatonton, GA), Tom Martinson (Brooklyn, NY), Julie Markwood (Jeff), (Stone Mtn, GA), Joe Martinson (Eatonton GA), four grandchildren, Ashley, Stephen, Katie, and Scott (Lida), and seven great-grandchildren, including Haden and Layla. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Stone Mtn., GA. She was cremated. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at her final resting place of Melwood Cemetery sometime in 2021. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.



