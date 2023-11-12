MARTINIDES, Richard Dean "Dick"



Richard Dean "Dick" Martinides, 89, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, after a hard fought battle with the debilitating disease C.A.N.V.A.S., a rare form of Ataxia. He was born on March 26, 1934, in Johnstown, PA, and enjoyed life in the greater Atlanta area for the past 44 years.



Dick, served as Staff Sergeant in the USAF in Wiesbaden Germany, where he met and married the love of his life, Ursula.



Dick had a distinguished career spanning 62 years as a professional for the Boy Scouts of America, serving in a variety of roles including Deputy Scout Executive and Director of Finance for the Atlanta Area Council. He was a successful Fundraiser and strong team and community builder throughout his career, leaving a lasting impact on the organization and the countless lives he influenced.



He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ursula; and their four children, Richard Douglas, Antoinette, Jeffrey John, and Mathew Georg. Dick was also a grandfather to nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and was infinitely proud of all of them. Whether you called him Dick, Dad, Opa or Pops, he encouraged everyone to be the best they could be at whatever they pursued and was always ready as a sounding board and to give solid counsel.



In addition to his family, Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Martinides Lucas; and leaves behind his older brother, Anthony Duane (Wilma), who shared a special bond with him throughout their lives.



In memory of Dick Martinides, contributions can be made to the National Ataxia Foundation to help further research and provide assistance to those affected by this neurological disorder.



Dad will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His dedication to the Boy Scouts of America and his commitment to his family will forever be remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace.



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