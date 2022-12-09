ajc logo
Martini, Eugene

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MARTINI, Eugene "Gene" Newton

Eugene "Gene" Newton Martini passed away November 27, 2022. Waiting to greet him in heaven were his parents, Eugene Richard Martini and Helen Brown Martini, as well as his sisters, Patricia and Claire.

Left behind are his wife, Dr. Melody Anne Buck Martini; children, Meredith Hoban (Bill), Lee Martini (Kate) and Mary Jo "Jody" Cross (Tim); and grandchildren, Zachary and Grayson Cross, Emma Cross, Zoë Cross, Caroline Hoban, Claire Hoban, Isla Martini and Grayson Martini.

Gene was born in Atlanta on August 5, 1945, attended E. Rivers then Northside High School. He graduated from Wesleyan University in 1967 and was a Delta Kappa Epsilon brother.

On September 2, 1967, at Northside United Methodist church where they met, he married his love, Melody. At The Cathedral of St. Philip, Gene was on the vestry and was also a worship leader. After relocating to the Low Country, Gene served on the vestry and as Senior Warden at St. Helena's in Beaufort and then on the vestry at St. Michael's in Charleston.

Gene began his career at IBM and later became a serial entrepreneur, starting several successful companies in the transportation sector. Most notably, in 2004 he launched Infinity Rail. Prior to passing, Gene launched Tie & Timber Technologies. We expect this company to grow and employ dozens of people in the Mullins, South Carolina area. In life and in business, Gene carried a reputation for excellence and for always doing the right thing no matter what.

While known for his intellect, humor, kindness and generosity, the most important thing about Gene was his love for Jesus. He will be deeply missed.

Service to be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Michael's in Charleston. An Atlanta celebration will follow in January. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tunnel to Towers t2t.org

