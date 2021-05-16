ajc logo
Martínez, Felicidad Pyron

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689202-01_0_0000689202-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689202-01_0_0000689202-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PYRON, Felicidad<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Felicidad "Fela" Pyron Martínez, 79, formerly of Saint Just, Puerto Rico, returned to Our Father's House on May 10, 2021.<br/><br/>She is survived by her siblings Pablo, Luz Maria, numerous nieces and nephews and godchildren.<br/><br/>Predeceased by Alec, her beloved husband, parents Paulino and Maria and by sisters, Oneida, Antonia "Anto" and brothers Ismael, Israel , Miguel "Guelo", nephew Luisito, niece Ruth "Ruthy" and friends.<br/><br/>She attended the University of Puerto Rico, Pedagogy English department. For twenty-nine years she was one of the most outstanding flight attendants for Eastern Airlines . Distinguished for her natural elegance, smile and people oriented service.<br/><br/>Married to Alec Thompson Pyron for forty-eight years. Traveled the world together and had many life long lasting friends. Lived in Georgia for forty-three years before moving to Florida.<br/><br/>The Guardian Angel for the family. She will always be remembered as our lovelyand dear "Titi Fela". Her loving marriage to Alec was a true love story for us to follow.<br/><br/>Descansa en Paz.<br/><br/>A graveside service will be held at the Monastery of The Holy Spirit on July 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM.<br/><br/>In Lieu of flowers pleas make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Atlanta Missions, or The Salvation Army. </font><br/>

