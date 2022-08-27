ajc logo
X

Martinell, Betty

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MARTINELL (CROCKER), Betty Joan

Betty Joan Croker Martinell, age 93, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born November 24, 1928, in Birmingham, Alabama. Joan graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta and after raising her children, she returned to college and received her Associate Degree in Nursing from the University of South Carolina. She received her Registered Nurse license and worked at Spartanburg General Hospital for a few years before moving to Mountain View, California. There she served as an Ombudsman at a local nursing home. Joan and her husband Bill returned to Georgia upon Bill's retirement and resided in Newnan, Georgia. She most recently resided at Benton House of Newnan. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Bill; her mother, Luella P. Croker; her father, Roger Croker; five brothers, Louis, Lex, Loy, William (Billy), and Marion; her, daughter Laura Lynn Wilson and her son-in-law, Herbert Emory. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patty and John Baker; daughter, Karen Emory; daughter, Robyn Adams, and George Fertal; and son, William (Bill) Martinell. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Wilson, Russell Baker, Matthew Baker, Bryan Baker, Patrick Baker, Tayler Adams; great-granddaughter, Linden Baker and great-grandson Holden Baker. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. A private family service was held honoring Joan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 3 Village Rd., Newnan Ga., 30265 or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, Ga., 30315. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McKoon Funeral Home

38 Jackson Street

Newnan, GA

30263

https://www.mckoon.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe 17h ago
Jurors convict Fayetteville man of murder for killing stepchild’s father
4h ago
White House calls out Republicans who blast debt cancellation but had PPP loans
10h ago
Here’s how Georgia Tech’s football season will play out
8h ago
Here’s how Georgia Tech’s football season will play out
8h ago
Special Olympics teen advances to UK weightlifting championships
18h ago
The Latest
Spencer, Amanda
Price, Rosalyn
1h ago
Rivers, Minnie
1h ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
4h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
17h ago
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top