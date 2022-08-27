Martinell, Betty

MARTINELL (CROCKER), Betty Joan



Betty Joan Croker Martinell, age 93, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born November 24, 1928, in Birmingham, Alabama. Joan graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta and after raising her children, she returned to college and received her Associate Degree in Nursing from the University of South Carolina. She received her Registered Nurse license and worked at Spartanburg General Hospital for a few years before moving to Mountain View, California. There she served as an Ombudsman at a local nursing home. Joan and her husband Bill returned to Georgia upon Bill's retirement and resided in Newnan, Georgia. She most recently resided at Benton House of Newnan. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Bill; her mother, Luella P. Croker; her father, Roger Croker; five brothers, Louis, Lex, Loy, William (Billy), and Marion; her, daughter Laura Lynn Wilson and her son-in-law, Herbert Emory. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patty and John Baker; daughter, Karen Emory; daughter, Robyn Adams, and George Fertal; and son, William (Bill) Martinell. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Wilson, Russell Baker, Matthew Baker, Bryan Baker, Patrick Baker, Tayler Adams; great-granddaughter, Linden Baker and great-grandson Holden Baker. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. A private family service was held honoring Joan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 3 Village Rd., Newnan Ga., 30265 or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, Ga., 30315. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.



