MARTIN, Sarah Leathers



Sarah Leathers Martin passed away on July 19, 2021. A Decatur, Georgia, native, Sarah was born on March 18, 1932. She graduated from Decatur Girls High in 1949, received a B.A. in Music with Honor from Agnes Scott College in 1953, and a Master of Music in organ performance from Emory University. She began playing the organ at the age of 15 and continued her studies in college. She focused her own studies on early Italian organ music and organs. Sarah was a retired Assistant Professor of Music/Organ at GSU, served as church organist at many churches in the Atlanta area, and performed and taught organ and piano.



Sarah has been recognized nationally and internationally for her contributions to music education/pedagogy and to the profession. As an educator, she devoted countless hours to teaching her students and to learning about teaching and about the music she was teaching, which she passed on to her students. Many have said that studying with her, being mentored by her, even just knowing her positively changed the course, trajectory, and career paths of many lives. Discipline, drive, and determination informed her teaching, and she instilled those same qualities in her students, family, and friends. Her success as an educator is evidenced by the success of her students who won national and international competitions, were accepted to auspicious music conservatories and universities, and landed impressive positions which include professorships at renowned music institutions, esteemed church organists, in-demand performers, school music directors, marching band show designers, and even in non-music careers to include broadcast journalism, law, medicine, and finance.



Sarah also contributed much time and effort to the profession. She was an active member of the American Guild of Organists on the local and national levels. She served as the Dean of the Atlanta Chapter of the AGO from 1984 to 1986, she was the general coordinator of the 1992 AGO National Convention and served on numerous local and national committees.



Sarah is survived by her husband, daughter, son-in-law, grandsons, brother, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Atlanta, on August 13 at 2:00 pm. To sign the online guestbook, go to: www.asturner.com

