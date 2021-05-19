MARTIN, Ruth



Mrs. Ruth K. Martin, age 94 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Mrs. Martin was a secretary for a paper company while her late husband, Dr. Dan Martin was a surgery resident at Grady Memorial Hospital. She then stayed home to raise their 8 children. Her great-grandfather was a Native American GA Senator, Albert Hughes. She was a member of Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church, and she attended Lawrenceville First Baptist Church with her husband and children. She enjoyed playing bridge and will be deeply missed by her family and friends, especially those in her bridge club. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dan Martin; son, Tony Martin; parents, John Moore and Alma Hughes Keels; and brother, John Moore Keels, Jr. She is survived by her children, Drs. Dan C. and Glenn Ann Martin, Richmond, VA; Dr. Clyde S. and Ann Martin, Loudin, TN; Dr. Wallace F. Martin, Duluth, GA; Dr. Zack Martin and Dr. Leslie Campis, Atlanta, GA; Patsy and Vic Mobley, Hoschton, GA; Marilyn and Hugh Freeman, Atlanta, GA; Lynn Martin, Lawrenceville, GA; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, William E. and Gloria Keels, Decatur, GA. A small family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.



