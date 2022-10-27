MARTIN, Richard Eugene "Gene"



Mr. Richard Eugene "Gene" Martin, age 94, of John's Creek, passed away October 20, 2022. He was a retired Claims Adjuster with Safeco Insurance Company and was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty McLaughlin Martin.



Survived by his children, Marty Martin and his wife, Mona; Holly Barlow and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Tiffany Yearout, Blake Barlow, Chelsea Baggett; great-granddaughter, Ivory Baggett.



Graveside service will be held Friday October 28, 1 PM at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hour of 12 noon until 1 PM at the funeral home.



Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060, 770-432-0771.



