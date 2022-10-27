MARTIN, Richard Eugene "Gene"
Mr. Richard Eugene "Gene" Martin, age 94, of John's Creek, passed away October 20, 2022. He was a retired Claims Adjuster with Safeco Insurance Company and was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty McLaughlin Martin.
Survived by his children, Marty Martin and his wife, Mona; Holly Barlow and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Tiffany Yearout, Blake Barlow, Chelsea Baggett; great-granddaughter, Ivory Baggett.
Graveside service will be held Friday October 28, 1 PM at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hour of 12 noon until 1 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060, 770-432-0771.
Funeral Home Information
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA
30060-3759
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com