Martin, Richard

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MARTIN, Richard Eugene "Gene"

Mr. Richard Eugene "Gene" Martin, age 94, of John's Creek, passed away October 20, 2022. He was a retired Claims Adjuster with Safeco Insurance Company and was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty McLaughlin Martin.

Survived by his children, Marty Martin and his wife, Mona; Holly Barlow and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Tiffany Yearout, Blake Barlow, Chelsea Baggett; great-granddaughter, Ivory Baggett.

Graveside service will be held Friday October 28, 1 PM at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hour of 12 noon until 1 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060, 770-432-0771.




Funeral Home Information

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel

2000 Cobb Pkwy SE

Marietta, GA

30060-3759

http://www.georgiamemorialpark.com

