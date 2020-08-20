Martin, Paul

MARTIN, Dr. Paul Dwight August 23, 1958 August 7, 2020 Dr. Paul Dwight Martin of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on the morning of August 7, 2020. A brilliant and successful infectious disease specialist, Paul was a kind, gentle, and wonderful son, husband, father, brother, and friend who was beloved by all who knew him. A graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School in Madisonville, KY, and then of Vanderbilt University, Paul went on to receive his medical degree at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, followed by residency, fellowship and board certification at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Paul's entire medical career was spent in Georgia and included internships with the Centers for Disease Control and Grady Memorial Hospital, culminating in practice at Gwinnett Infectious Diseases, PC in Lawrenceville. He started private practice in 1991 and served the community for over 28 years. He was the Medical Director of Infection Control for several hospitals including Gwinnett Medical, Athens Regional and St. Mary's Hospital. Dr. Martin helped in the development of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee in 2009 and was an active member and chair of the committee for many years. He was always enthusiastic about giving CME conferences and his presentations were truly unique and interesting and on a level that everyone could understand. In addition to being a brilliant physician, Paul was a humble man who always put the needs of others before his own, despite the hardships brought on by ALS that he faced in the final few years of his incredibly fulfilling life. All would agree that Paul's fresh and unique sense of humor and ability to deliver a joke was a delight to those who knew him. Outside of work and regardless of his busy schedule, Paul was an active cornerstone of each community in which he was involved. As a youth soccer coach, everyone looked forward to Coach Paul's end of season poetry that highlighted and incorporated each player into the poems. His approach to life was one of love and understanding, and his empathy knew no bounds. He wanted nothing more than happiness and fulfillment for his friends and family. In the wake of his death, we are blessed with the opportunity to revel in life's beauty, and to put only our best foot forward as we work together in advocacy of a better world. Paul knew this to be true - - that violence, hate, and greed are nothing but counterproductive to a world that thrives in the science of understanding. He knew the true power and importance of empathy, of compassion, of love and understanding. It is with heavy hearts we mourn his passing, but with his departure may we find the strength he had to take action against injustice. Infinite combinations of words could be used to describe a person of Paul's caliber, and we can honor him best by living intentionally and by working toward building a world whose members believe in kindness , justice, and love - - a world deserving of people like Dr. Paul Martin. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Dana (Malm) Martin; their three children, Sophia (Lynnie), Lauren (Tyler), and Joseph; his older brothers, Andy and Jody Martin and younger sister, Nina Martin, along with his adoring extended family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Paul Martin, MD Graduate Medical Education Endowment, care of the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, 1755 North Brown Road, Suite 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30043, or online at gmcgiving.com. A celebration of Paul's life will be at 1 PM on August 30th at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, GA.





