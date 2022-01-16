Hamburger icon
Martin, Paul

1 hour ago

MARTIN, Paul Albert

Age 91, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away at home on Monday, January 10, 2022, following a long illness. Paul was born in Clifton Springs, NY, to Albert Bernard and Ella Louise (Heidenreich) Martin on December 7, 1930.

A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to all, Paul will be greatly missed. Visitation is scheduled at 1:00 PM, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 21, in the Sunrise Chapel of Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://tinyurl.com/tkcdmpbv

