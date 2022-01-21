MARTIN, Patrick C.



Mr. Patrick Craig Martin, of Atlanta, passed away on January 8, 2022. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Patrick was a wonderful and devoted father, brother, uncle, and cousin; a loyal friend and co-worker; and a dedicated member of the community who sought to help all that he could. He graduated from Morris Brown College and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. He was a talented photographer and poet and could often be seen taking pictures at various games at the Atlanta University Center or at other events around the city. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Teddy. He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina; sisters (Elizabeth and Lucille); niece (Erin); nephew (Teddy); and many other friends and relatives. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be enforced. Masks will be required. The memorial service will be live streamed at. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Patrick C. Martin Scholarship Fund.



