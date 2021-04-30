<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MARTIN, Page<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Page Varner Martin, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her children, David (Saundie) Frankel, Elaine Diamond, Evelyn "Bo" (Brian) Lefkoff; grandchildren, Sara Diamond, Emily Diamond, Carter Lefkoff, and Zoe Frankel; brothers, John (Maribet) Varner, Fulton (Serene) Varner; sister, Helene Strahan; and beloved sister-in-law, Jackie Frankel Kanfer. In addition, Page leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews that she adored. Graveside services for Page will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, May 2, at Arlington Cemetery in Atlanta, GA with Rabbi Ron Segal officiating. Shiva will take place at the home of Bo and Brian Lefkoff, on Sunday after the funeral, 7530 Princeton Trace, Atlanta, GA 30328 with the Minyan service taking place at 6:30 PM. The funeral will be livestreamed. For a link to the virtual funeral service and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy or The Atlanta Humane Society. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.</font><br/>