MARTIN, Martha Belle Hamilton



Martha Belle Hamilton Martin, 93, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away July 16, 2021. Marty was born November 25, 1927 in Louisville, KY to William W. and Mattie Belle Farrell Hamilton.



After attending Nazareth College, Marty met John Earl "Jim" Martin of Picher, Oklahoma, while Jim was serving at nearby Ft. Knox, KY during WWII. They married on September 3, 1949 at Holy Trinity Church in Louisville and they would share 67 years together.



Our Mom, our Grandma, our Grannypants, Marty was an avid golfer and never forgot a birthday or anniversary for her friends or large family. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, 1922 – 2016, a son, John H. Martin, 1951 – 1996, her parents; her siblings and their spouses, Helen V. Magers (Duke), William T. Hamilton (Joyce), Robert W. Hamilton (Mary), Allen F. Hamilton, Edmond J. Hamilton (Betty), Walter F. Hamilton and Eleanor A. Schweickhardt (Virgil).



Marty was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her five children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Survivors include her son James M. Martin and his wife Barbara of Salem, SC; her daughter Martha A. Martin Kennedy of Scottdale, GA; her children, Martha R. Kennedy, Karlene R. Kennedy, Gianna S. Dominguez, and Emily G. Kennedy, her son Wade P. Martin and his wife Wanda of Buford, GA and their children, Scarlett Spears, her husband Marc and their children Aubree and Preston, and Travis Martin, her daughter Maureen F. Denham, her husband James of Tucker, GA, and her daughter Farrell E. King of Nürnburg, Germany. Also survived by her sister, Mary H. Chamberlain of Bloomington, IN; sisters-in-law, Patricia A. Hamilton and Martha J. Hamilton, both of Louisville, KY; her Godchildren, nieces Helen F. Maloney and Pamela J. Mahoney, and nephew Philip H. Chamberlain, and a host of other nieces and nephews and their children also survive.



Funeral arrangements made through Floral Hills Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at Saint Thomas More Church in Decatur on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at 11AM, followed by burial at Floral Hills Cemetery.



