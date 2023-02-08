MARTIN, Maggie Francis



Homegoing Celebration Services for Maggie Francis Martin, of Atlanta, will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, 11:00 AM at Lily Hill Baptist Church, 344 Robin Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030. Reverend John F. Hurst, Pastor and Reverend Henry Moses, Officiant and Eulogist. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening, Wednesday at the mortuary from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. She is survived by her husband, Articher Martin; daughters, Artelia Martin and Tasha Peters (Travis); grandchildren, Sgt. Channing Cloud (Shazary), Artiss Kemp, and Chiyanne Peters; great-grandchild, Autumn; brother, J.D. Butler (Helen); sisters, Hazel Butler, Emily Butler, and Carolyn Marks; bonus son, Articher Williams; a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.



