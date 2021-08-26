Martin, M. Josephine

MARTIN, Dr., M. Josephine "Jo"



It is with much sadness that the family announces the death of Dr. M. Josephine "Jo" Martin in the early hours of August 19, 2021.



Dr. Martin's career was devoted to child nutrition and preventing childhood hunger. As early as 1950 she began her career in child nutrition as a consultant for the Georgia Department of Education. In 1961 she was the State Child Nutrition Director until she was promoted in 1987 to Division Director over Child Nutrition, Statistical Services and Textbooks. In 1987 Dr. Martin was promoted to Assistant State School Superintendent for Special Services where she was in charge of Public Library Services, Teacher Certification and the administration of three state schools serving handicapped children. All of this time she served on the Executive Board of the Georgia School Food Service Association (GSFSA), and held many other positions with the School Nutrition Association (SNA), formerly known as, American School Food Service Association (ASFSA) including its President in 1976.



In addition to her efforts at the state level, she began her service to the American Dietetic Association (ADA) in the 1970s as a member of the Public Policy and Legislative Committee. She represented the ADA before the US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. She had more than 50 appearances before various committees of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate and had a significant impact on the building of the legislative framework for child nutrition programs throughout the country.



From 1991 until 1996 she served as the first Executive Director of the National Food Service Management Institute at the University of Mississippi. In 1997 she formed, The Josephine Martin Group, Inc. serving as a consultant, training expert, lecture, project director, and as an adjunct professor at both Georgia State University and at the University of Georgia.



Not only was she respected by her peers but President Richard Nixon, Senator Herman Talmadge, Congressman Carl Perkins, Senator George McGovern and President Jimmy Carter to name a few all called on her to present the legislation platform on child nutrition.



She was most proud of her induction into the Hall of Recognition in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at her alma mater, the University of Georgia, as well as being known as a Registered Dietitian.



She completed a dietetic internship at Duke University, received her Master's Degree at Teachers College, Columbia University, New York, and Ph.D at Georgia State University.



Jo was born and raised in Lula, Georgia and attended Lula First Baptist Church and later, Briarlake Baptist Church, Decatur, GA. She was predeceased by her parents, Noah A. and Ina B. Martin, her brother William N. (Bill) Martin. Jo is survived by her nephew Michael W. Martin and his wife Maureen, great-nephews Brian (Melanie), Scott (Ramsey), and Kevin Martin. Great-grand nephews, Matthew, Alex and Henry Martin. Jo is also survived by her longtime friend, Hazel Nystrom, numerous cousins, friends, neighbors, colleagues and co-workers throughout the country.



A special thanks goes to Kerri Lloyd who has been her friend and care giver for many years and also Phoenix of Dunwoody Assisted Living, Dunwoody GA for their care for the past four years.



Due to the recent increase in Covid 19, there will be visitation Friday, Aug. 27 from 2 PM to 7 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons, without family attending. Interment will be Saturday, Aug. 28 at Westview Cemetery, Lula GA. at 2:30 PM. Dr. Tommy Ferrell will officiate the graveside service.



Donations can be made to the: Josephine Martin National Policy Fellow Endowment Fund, c/o School Nutrition Foundation, 2900 S. Quincy St., Ste. 700 Arlington, VA 22206, Attn: Kim Williams Or Provision Bridge, Atlanta Quota Club, c/o Donna Taefi, 496 West Spalding Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

