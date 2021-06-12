Martin, Lorna

MARTIN (HOSEA), Lorna



Lorna H. Martin of Canton, Georgia the wife of COL Eugene C. (Charlie) Martin died unexpectedly on June 8, 2021 after suffering from Alzheimer's for several years.



Lorna was born September 9, 1952 the first born child of Herbert Jackson Hosea and Mary Ruth Garrison Hosea in Anderson Memorial Hospital in Anderson, SC. She and her younger siblings Shera Hosea Davis and Myron Dale Hosea were raised in Seneca, South Carolina where her father was known as the voice of the Seneca Bobcats where he broadcast football, basketball and baseball games on radio station WSNW and her mother was the secretary for First Baptist Church of Seneca, South Carolina.



Lorna excelled in academics in school and chose the nursing profession as her career. She graduated from Seneca High School June 1970. She attended Georgia Baptist school of nursing from 1970 - 1973 for her RN, the Medical College of Georgia from 1973 - 1974 for her BSN and the Nell H. Woodruff School of Nursing of Emory University from 1990 - 1992 for her MSN.



Lorna served as a nurse for 39 years at various hospitals and organizations and was the Vice President of two major hospitals in the Atlanta, Georgia area. They were Piedmont Hospital where she served as Chief Nursing Officer 1997 -2004 and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital from



2005 - 2008. Lorna was the mother of three children, Heather Martin-May, Kevin Martin and Scott Martin (deceased). She has seven grandchildren: Ava May, Parker May, Emory Martin, Vida Martin, Sofia Martin, Everett Martin and Lola Martin. All of whom she is very proud.



Lorna attended Saint Andrew United Methodist church since 1985 where she worked on many committees and groups including youth, staff parish, and serving as lay leader for the church.



She was a certified Lay Speaker and Servant for over 9 years. She volunteered with the Appalachian Service Project for over 20 years. She attended the North Georgia Women's Walk to Emmaus # 71. She served on the Board of Directors for the North Georgia Walk to Emmaus for several years and was the Lay Director for North Georgia Women's Walk to Emmaus # 155.



Visitation will be held at Marietta Funeral Home & Crematory from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Saturday, June 12, 2021. Memorial Services for Lorna will be held at St. Andrew UMC located at 3455 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 at 3:00 PM Sunday, June 13, 2021.

