Obituaries

Martin, Leslie

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

MARTIN, Leslie

Life Celebration TODAY, November 10, 2023, 2:30 PM, at New Mtn. Top Baptist Church, Winston. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel

8312 Dallas Hwy.

Douglasville, GA

30134

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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