MARTIN, Leslie
Life Celebration TODAY, November 10, 2023, 2:30 PM, at New Mtn. Top Baptist Church, Winston. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
MARTIN, Leslie
Life Celebration TODAY, November 10, 2023, 2:30 PM, at New Mtn. Top Baptist Church, Winston. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA
30134
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral