MARTIN, Kenneth



Kenneth Eugene Martin passed away on May 20, 2022. He was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on February 13, 1930. Gene received a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Evansville in Indiana in 1952 with a major in piano, and a Master of Sacred Music in 1954 with a major in piano from the School of Church Music at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Gene was an ordained Baptist Minister.



Gene served as Chairman of the music department at Truett-McConnell Junior College in Cleveland, Georgia until 1957. He then served, along with his wife Sarah L. Martin, as Director of Music and Organist at First Baptist Church, College Park for 15 years, and at Druid Hills Baptist Church in Atlanta for 20 years. At each church he led graded choir programs for all ages starting in pre-school through adults. Gene and Sarah also served as directors of music and interim directors at other churches in the Atlanta area.



Gene led his youth choirs in traveling and performing on tours of Europe, the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Gene taught piano and voice at Clayton State College and at the Youth Music Camp in Toccoa, and he directed the choir at the Baptist Student Union at Georgia Tech. He was twice appointed by the Baptist Home Mission Board to do mission work in the U.S. and Canada. On one appointment he worked at the Baptist Friendship House in New Orleans leading children's music and recreation, and on another he led children's and adult choirs and worship services through the United Baptist Convention of Nova Scotia in Wood's Harbour. Gene annually served as a judge and adjudicator for the National Guild of Piano Teachers auditions, and for the Georgia Music Teachers Association and Georgia Music Educators Association festivals and competitions. He maintained a piano studio and taught piano continuously for seventy years.



Gene was deeply committed to his work and ministry and touched many lives. His reputation for maintaining the highest quality of sacred choral music, piano pedagogy, and performance was well-known and respected in the Atlanta area and throughout Georgia. He contributed much time and effort to the music profession and was active in many local and national professional organizations.



Gene is survived by his daughter, son-in-law, grandsons, sister and brother-in-law, and nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on June 26 from 3 – 5 PM at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Atlanta, on June 27 at 11:00 AM. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.asturner.com.



