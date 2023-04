MARTIN, Sr., Joseph



Joseph Franklin Martin Sr., age 85, passed away on February 10, 2023.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of H.M. Patterson and Son Canton Hill, 1157 Old Canton Road, Marietta, Georgia 30068. Condolences at website of H.M. Patterson and Son Canton Hill.