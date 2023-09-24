MARTIN, John "Gary"



John "Gary" Martin passed away peacefully on September 14th, 2023, at the age of 77, in one of his favorite places, Gainesville, Florida. He was surrounded by family and lifelong friends.



If you listen carefully, you just might hear the sound of Gary playing a friendly game of pickleball with Saint Peter. Gary was a proud Gator (class of 1967) and a Sigma Chi. He was generous with his time, serving as a school board member for the City of Decatur (GA) and as a volunteer for the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta for many years. Gary was a longtime member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church of Atlanta, and later Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Stone Mountain. He was a proud Rotarian and truly lived out the motto, "Service above self."



Gary married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, even though she became a Seminole, and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage together. He had a successful career as a certified financial planner and agent for NY Life, and later, Mass Mutual. Gary was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He enjoyed running, tennis, and pickleball.



Gary is survived by his wife, Babs; two children, Ashley Novak (Michael) and Michael Martin (Lisa); and five grandchildren, Madison, Kathryn, Avery, Ethan and Ellis. Gary also leaves behind an extended "chosen family", "Bud" Campbell; Gail Chapman; Jeff Poole; and Al and Cathy Sistrunk.



He will be honored in a celebration of life at The Village Church in Dowling Park, FL on Friday, September 29 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville.



