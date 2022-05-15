ajc logo
Martin, James

MARTIN, James "Jim"

James "Jim" Philip Martin passed away on January 1, 2022. He was born in Athens, GA on December 19, 1933.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 at Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 East Howell Street, Hartwell, Georgia with Dr. R. Allen Stewart officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hartwell Community Garden c/o Mr. Frank Spenger, 1814 Lightwood Road, Hartwell, GA 30643 or Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 East Howell Street, Hartwell, Georgia 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell

305 Cleveland Avenue

Hartwell, GA

30643

