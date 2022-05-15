MARTIN, James "Jim"



James "Jim" Philip Martin passed away on January 1, 2022. He was born in Athens, GA on December 19, 1933.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 at Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 East Howell Street, Hartwell, Georgia with Dr. R. Allen Stewart officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hartwell Community Garden c/o Mr. Frank Spenger, 1814 Lightwood Road, Hartwell, GA 30643 or Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 East Howell Street, Hartwell, Georgia 30643.



