Martin, James

2 hours ago

MARTIN, James

James William "Jim/Jimbo" Martin, of Smyrna, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was 79.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Rita I. Coriell and James J. Martin of Melbourne Beach, FL; as well as a son, James P. Martin of Chicago, Illinois. Surviving are his wife, Darlene Flowers Martin; brother, Donald Martin (Maggie); sons, Chris Martin and Brian Martin (Kate); and stepsons, Michael Sargent (Cici), Kevin Sargent (Kim), Terry Sargent (Stacey) and Timothy Sargent (Mary); and 3 granddaughters, Erin, Libby and Emma.

After his service in the United States Army Reserve and many years in radio advertising and sales, Jim ultimately landed in advertising sales at The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, where he spent many years making friends and sharing laughs along the way. He was an avid golfer who caddied for Bethpage Golf Club, NY as a teen and also was a member of the Georgia Senior Golf Association. He spent many years coaching youth sports and was a former member of the Jonquil City Kiwanis Club.

Visitation will be held at Carmichael Funeral Home on Thursday June 16 from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, Jim's family has asked that you plant a tree in his dedication, so that future generations can also 'enjoy the journey'.




