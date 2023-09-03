MARTIN, Jackie Lee



Jackie Lee Martin went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home in Lawrenceville, GA, Monday, August 7, 2023. Jackie was surrounded by his family. They had received a diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer exactly 40 days before. Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, James Joffree Martin and Louise Martin. Jackie is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Ruth Roach Martin; children, Matthew (Jennifer) Martin, Andrew (Julie) Martin, and Rachel Martin; six grandchildren, Jackson (12), Hannah (11), Joshua (8), Ethan (16), Evie (12), and Bennett (7); his sister Rita (Martin) Roe, and her husband Stephen Roe. Jackie was born on November 15, 1949 in Cumming, GA, and graduated from Forsyth County High School in 1967, where he was president of his senior class. He graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Georgia Tech in 1972 and began his career at Alan Salzman & Associates in Atlanta. After Mr. Salzman's death, Jackie took on leadership of the firm and it became known as Martin Riley Associates Architects, PC, located for 25 years in Decatur, GA, and presently located in Tucker, GA. He and his business partner, Mike Riley, built an award-winning firm specializing in multi-family housing around the United States. Jackie was an active member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Bogart, GA. He loved traveling with his family and visited all 50 states and numerous countries, with Jackson Hole, Wyoming being his favorite destination. He enjoyed reading, bushhogging, and spending time with his grandkids. He will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband, a kind and generous father, and a mentor to many. He loved the Lord with all his heart and his neighbor as himself, and he awaits the resurrection of the body promised to all of those in Christ. "Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord..." Revelation 14:13. The funeral service to honor the life of Jackie Lee Martin were held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Anchor Church in Loganville, Georgia. The interment was held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming, Georgia. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to Prince Avenue Baptist Church, https://onrealm.org/pabc/-/form/give selecting the More Building Fund tab in memory of Jackie Lee Martin. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



