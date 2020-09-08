MARTIN, Glenn Edward Glenn Edward Martin, age 73, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Atlanta to the late Vaulty Martin and Doris King Martin. Glenn received his BA in criminal justice from Georgia State in 1973. His extensive career in law enforcement spanned 37 years and included promotion to the rank of Lieutenant with the Atlanta Police Department. Mr. Martin is survived by wife, Rosa, son, Clayton V. Martin, stepchildren, Ronald Bunno and Michaela Dolhancyk, grandchildren, Landon and Cooper Dolhancyk, brother, John Martin and sister Judy Martin. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, on Thursday, September 10, at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Randy Dodd officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 9, from 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 regulations, all attendees are required to wear a facial covering. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



