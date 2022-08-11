ajc logo
X

Martin, Evelyn

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MARTIN, Evelyn

Memorial services for Mrs. Evelyn Martin, the wife of Mr. Edward Martin, will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, 12:00 Noon at the Ben Hill Christian Church 4099 Sunset Dr. SW Atlanta 30331, with Pastor Walter Poole officiating. The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404)349-3000, www.MBFH.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Neighbors rally for change after 2 killed, 4 injured in Atlanta park shooting18h ago
Feds: Jailer at Atlanta’s U.S. Penitentiary charged with PPP fraud
8h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
10h ago
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
17h ago
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
17h ago
Fulton DA seeks to question Graham about any coordination with Trump
8h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Eidson, Edd
1h ago
Featured
A Texas developer’s more detailed plan for the proposed $500 million redevelopment of North Point Mall into mixed-use was met with approval from the Alpharetta Planning Commission Thursday.

Credit: News Chopper 2 / WSB-TV

North Point Mall redevelopment plan gets preliminary approval
A guide to Atlanta’s NPU system
10h ago
5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top