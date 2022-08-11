MARTIN, Evelyn



Memorial services for Mrs. Evelyn Martin, the wife of Mr. Edward Martin, will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, 12:00 Noon at the Ben Hill Christian Church 4099 Sunset Dr. SW Atlanta 30331, with Pastor Walter Poole officiating. The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404)349-3000, www.MBFH.com



