MARTIN, Evelyn



Evelyn Rayner Martin, age 91, of Williamson, GA passed away on February 11, 2022. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Pierce Martin; her parents, Kate and Noah Rayner; and her siblings, Martha Rayner Neal, Robert Rayner, Benton Rayner and Rita Rayner Letterman. Evelyn is survived by her brother, Richard Roe Rayner; her children, Brenda Martin Aycox, Douglas Kenneth Martin, Vicki Lynn Martin and Judy Martin Floyd (Jeffrey); her grandchildren, Mark Douglas Blackwell (Jennifer), Jeffrey Martin Blackwell (Katherine), Paul Jeffrey Floyd (Linsey) and Matthew Martin Floyd(Chelsea); and 6 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Rest Haven Cemetery, 90 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta, GA 30009.