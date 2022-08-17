Martin, Eugene

MARTIN, Col. Eugene Charles



Col. Eugene Charles Martin, known to his friends as Charlie, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the age of 73 after complications from luekemia. Charlie was born November 16, 1948, in Augusta, Georgia, to Henry Berry Martin and Beth Ann Harries Martin. He graduated from Butler High School in Augusta, and went on to study math at Augusta University. While attending AU, he was a member and later President of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, and met his wife of 48 years, Lorna Gail Hosea Martin. He also joined the Georgia Army National Guard, where he spent his career as a dual enlisted officer. Charlie retired in 2008 after more than 30 years of service, having been assigned to the 1-214th Field Artillery Battalion, the 878th Engineer Battalion, the 151st Military Intelligence Battalion, and the 265th Engineer Group. He also obtained an MBA in human resource management from Kennesaw State University and a Masters of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College during this time. Upon his retirement, Colonel Martin received an honorary promotion to Brigadier General by the Georgia National Guard. Charlie was married to the love of his life for 48 years, and they had 2 children and 7 grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and watching his beloved Bulldogs play any sport. He also loved to travel, and was able to take his wife on several international trips before her death in 2021. Charlie is survived by his children Heather Martin-May and Kevin and Julie Martin, his grandchildren, Ava and Parker May, and Emory, Sofia, Vida, Everett and Lola Martin, his sisters Margarette Roberts and Carol Herron; sisters-in-law, Shera Davis and Cindy Hosea, his brothers-in-law, Myron Hosea, John Roberts and Alvin Herron; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorna Martin; his son, Scott Martin; his brother, Stanley Martin; and both of his parents. Visitation will be Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Marietta Funeral Home and Crematory, 915 Piedmont Rd, Marietta, GA 30066. Services will take place Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 3455 Canton Road, Marietta, GA 30066, with additional viewing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with funeral service to follow. Procession to Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA 30114, with graveside services to take place at 1:30 PM. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, in honor of Colonel Martin's beloved wife, Lorna H. Martin.

