X
Dark Mode Toggle

Martin, Ellen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MARTIN (BURROUGHS), Ellen Jeanette

Ellen Jeanette Burroughs Martin was born in Atlanta, GA, on July 1, 1924, the daughter of John and Edna Burroughs. She passed away February 23, 2023, at the age of 98, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, GA. She is survived by her sister, Jerry Wright; and sons, William T Edwards and Hugh G Farmer. Services to be held March 15, 2023, at Ephesus Baptist Church, 8445 Ephesus Church Rd., in Villa Rica, GA, at 12 PM. Her ashes to be interred beside her late husband, John T. Farmer, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, located at 2000 Marietta Boulevard Northwest Atlanta, Georgia, 30318.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Final boys basketball rankings: 4 teams finish No. 1 for first time12h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Spring football: Transfers add to Georgia’s stacked receiving corps
9h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Bond hearing set for South Ga. mother accused in toddler son’s beating death
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What you need to know about the Falcons as free agency opens
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What you need to know about the Falcons as free agency opens
10h ago

Credit: AP

Oscars 2023 live updates: Show highlights and winners
1h ago
The Latest

Pennington, Lucy
1h ago
Guthrie, Teresa
1h ago
Christian, Buddy
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top