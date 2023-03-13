Martin, Ellen

MARTIN (BURROUGHS), Ellen Jeanette



Ellen Jeanette Burroughs Martin was born in Atlanta, GA, on July 1, 1924, the daughter of John and Edna Burroughs. She passed away February 23, 2023, at the age of 98, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, GA. She is survived by her sister, Jerry Wright; and sons, William T Edwards and Hugh G Farmer. Services to be held March 15, 2023, at Ephesus Baptist Church, 8445 Ephesus Church Rd., in Villa Rica, GA, at 12 PM. Her ashes to be interred beside her late husband, John T. Farmer, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, located at 2000 Marietta Boulevard Northwest Atlanta, Georgia, 30318.

