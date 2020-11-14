MARTIN, Douglas Purdum



Douglas Purdum Martin, Jr. age 75 of Marietta passed away on November 11, 2020. He was born in 1944 to the late Douglas Purdum Martin, Sr. and late Mildred Markland Martin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill with a degree in Industrial Relations. He was employed by Bellsouth / AT&T. In his spare time, he enjoyed tending to his rose gardens, golfing, singing in the church choir, volunteering at church and in his neighborhood. He also enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathryn Fox Martin; son, Douglas Scott Martin (Kellie Posey Martin); daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Gott (Brian Theodore Gott); grandchildren, Charles Douglas Gott and Emma Elizabeth Gott; sister, Barbara Jo Harris. The family will host a memorial/celebration of life service at a future date due to COVID-19 precautions. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly asked to be considered in Doug's memory to Sandy Springs United Methodist Church or the Atlanta Humane Society. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill is in charge of arrangements.



