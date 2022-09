MARTIN, Donald



Donald Evans Martin, 96, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away at his home on August 20, 2022. Don was born on October 8, 1925 to Andrew and Lois Martin in Atlanta, Georgia. He married Margaret Rose in 1951 and has three children. Don is survived by his wife, Rose; their children, Seth Martin, Jonathan Martin and Jennifer Martin; grandchildren, Harrison Martin, Michael Risko, Matthew Risko, Elliot Risko, Emily Martin; and three great-grandchildren.