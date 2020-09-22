MARTIN, Desmond Deshun Age 21, of Riverdale, passed away Sept. 18, 2020. Services Pending. Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
Credit: File
MARTIN, Desmond Deshun Age 21, of Riverdale, passed away Sept. 18, 2020. Services Pending. Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214