Martin, Desmond

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MARTIN, Desmond Deshun Age 21, of Riverdale, passed away Sept. 18, 2020. Services Pending. Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.

Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

www.hopefunerals.com

