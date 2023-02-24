Martin, Dannie

MARTIN, Sr., Dannie



April 26, 1936 –



February 18, 2023







Dannie Martin, Sr., of Stockbridge, GA, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away on February 18, 2023. Wake will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, at Smallwood Presbyterian Church. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Smallwood Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held Monday, February 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the VA National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Entrusted: Richmond Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Charlotte, NC.

