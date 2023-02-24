X
Martin, Dannie

MARTIN, Sr., Dannie

April 26, 1936 –

February 18, 2023



Dannie Martin, Sr., of Stockbridge, GA, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away on February 18, 2023. Wake will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, at Smallwood Presbyterian Church. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Smallwood Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held Monday, February 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the VA National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Entrusted: Richmond Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Charlotte, NC.

Funeral Home Information

Richmond Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Charlotte

6717 Beatties Ford Rd.

Charlotte, NC

28216

https://richmondfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

