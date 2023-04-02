Martin, Carol

MARTIN (KIMSEY), Carol Ann



Carol Ann Martin, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, at Magnolia Court in Nacogdoches, Texas. Born on September 14, 1945, in Toccoa, Georgia, Carol Ann's life was a testament to love, laughter, and dedication. She graduated from Toccoa High School before attending Gulf Park College for Girls and later the University of Georgia, where she earned a degree in Pharmacy in 1967. It was there that she met her husband, Dr. Robert Bogan Martin, IV. The couple married on June 18, 1967, in Toccoa, and together they raised their family in various locations, including Savannah (GA), Gadsden, (AL), Atlanta (GA), Coppell (TX), and Libertyville (IL), before eventually retiring to Nacogdoches. Carol Ann's vivacious spirit and keen intellect touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Known for her infectious laugh and sharp wit, she brought joy and laughter to all. An avid reader, Carol Ann also enjoyed playing canasta with friends, traveling, and exploring North America alongside her husband during their years of RV'ing. Throughout her life, Carol Ann consistently nurtured her sense of adventure and love for learning. A dedicated wife and mother, Carol Ann is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert Bogan Martin, IV, with whom she shared nearly 56 years of marriage; her son, Robert "Rob" B. Martin, V, his wife, Kasey, and their daughter, Siena; her daughter, Kristin Elizabeth Wright, her husband, Sam Wright, and their son, James. She also leaves behind her sister and best friend, Mary Elizabeth Jordan. As a devoted family member and friend, Carol Ann's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Carol Ann's passion for animal welfare and her involvement with the O'Malley Alley Cats charity reflected her caring and compassionate nature. She rescued numerous animals throughout her life, providing a loving home to many cats and dogs. To honor her memory and her love for animals, the family has requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in her name to the Best Friends Animal Society (https://bestfriends.org). A small memorial will be held over Thanksgiving when Carol Ann's ashes are laid to rest in Cuthbert, Georgia. Her generous spirit, sense of humor, and unwavering love will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

