Martin, C.T.

C.T. Martin, a longtime former Atlanta City Council member, died Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was 84 years old.

Martin earned the moniker "Dean" because of his long tenure on the council. He represented Atlanta's District 10 in the southwest part of the city for nearly 30 years. Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone succeeded him in 2018.

Martin is survived by four children and five grandchildren.

Read more about C.T. Martin on ajc.com