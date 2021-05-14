<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MARTIN, C.T<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Councilman C.T. Martin, age 84, of Atlanta, GA passed May 8, 2021. Viewing will be Friday, May 14, 2021 from 11AM-7PM at Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11AM at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Atlanta, GA 30311. Rev. Walter Kimbrough and Rev. Gary Dean, officiants. Rev. Aaron Parker, eulogist. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLWWatkins.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>