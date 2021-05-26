Martin, Bettye Jo

MARTIN (HICKMAN), Bettye Jo



When Bettye Jo was born in West Point, Mississippi the nurses exclaimed "this is the most beautiful baby ever born at this hospital." Bettye Jo was the light of her parents (and grandparents) life. She was the star student and a shining beauty queen. She performed as a majorette at Bass High in Atlanta and at the University of Georgia. Among her many titles, she was named "Miss Army Recruiter," "Miss Atlanta Photo-Flash," and "Miss Atlanta Press Photographer," and competed in the Miss National Press Photographer competition in Atlantic City in 1954.



A lifelong passion for learning led Bettye Jo to earn multiple degrees in business and education. She earned her the last degree, a masters in psychology, well into her 70's. Over the course of her career, she was a legal secretary and teacher. After graduating from UGA, she worked as an assistant to the Georgia Tech Athletic Director, where she met her husband John "Jack" R. Martin (1936-2000) and the father of their daughter, Meredith "Mimi" Martin. After her divorce, she worked for Troutman, Sanders, Lockerman, and Ashmore as a legal secretary, becoming a master at using IBM MagCard II systems. As an educator, Bettye Jo was an early adopter of technology, she developed and ran computer courses at The Lovett School, where she retired after teaching for over 25 years.



Bettye Jo could do anything. She was a gifted artist, wonderful cook and entertainer, master organizer, superior seamstress, and voracious reader. The role she loved the most was that of Mother and Grandmother. As a single-parent, she was most proud of her daughter Mimi, and her two granddaughters Jacqueline and Meaghan. Mimi, Jackie, Meaghan along with Bettye Jo's brother, Robert will miss her dearly.

