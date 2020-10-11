MARTIN, Betty Betty Ann Martin, 86, of Jonesboro passed away October 8, 2020. She was a native Atlantan born on March 9, 1934 to the late Alfred Allen and Mattie Lou Martin. Betty eloped at the age of 17 with Virlyn "Jack" B. Martin but hid it from her family for 2 weeks. Her maiden name was Martin, she married a Martin, which made her very proud that she was Betty Ann Martin her entire life. Since she was married to a career military man, they lived in many countries and multiple states. She wanted all who knew her to call her "Nana". Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Virlyn "Jack" B. Martin; her two brothers; one sister; and her parents. She is survived by her sons, Virlyn "Bo" (Denise) Martin, Jr., David Wayne Martin, and Charles Allen Martin; her daughter, Denise Darlene (Tom) Stanley; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the loving, caring staff at Benton Village of Stockbridge. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, on Monday, October 12, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial will follow the service at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Alzheimer's Research & Prevention P. O. Box 30783 Tucson, AZ 85751, www.alzhiemersprevention.org. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.

