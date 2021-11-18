MARTIN, Betty M.



Mrs. Betty M. Martin, age 89, of Tucker, passed away November 14, 2021. She was a graduate of O'Keefe High School in Atlanta and later retired from Sun Trust Bank and was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur. She is survived by her husband, Richard E. "Gene" Martin; children, Holly M. Barlow and her husband, Greg Barlow, Marty G. Martin and his wife Mona Martin; grandchildren, Tiffany Yearout, Blake Barlow, Chelsea Baggett; great-granddaughter, Ivey Baggett; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 12 Noon, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Larry Sullivan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday between the hour of 11 AM until 12 PM at the funeral home.




