Martin, Barbara

MARTIN (HAINES),



Barbara



Barbara Haines Martin, 89, attorney, teacher, musician and mother, passed peacefully on September 24, 2022, in Knoxville, TN, surrounded by her family. Her death followed a long illness.



Barbara's life was a wonderful and unique journey starting in Washington, DC, her birthplace, followed by a childhood in New Jersey and Illinois. The oldest of three children, Barbara attended Indiana University at Bloomington and, after marrying and having a family, resumed her education earning a B.A. in history at the University of Texas and a Master of Arts in Teaching at the University of Memphis.



Barbara taught history and social studies to middle and high school students at The Lausanne School in Memphis. Students loved her lively approach to learning as she encouraged them to portray historical figures using period costumes and music. She also spent many summers chaperoning student trips to England, France, Italy and Spain.



Following her departure from teaching in 1980, Barbara returned to the classroom - this time as a law student. At age 50, she earned a J.D. from the Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, GA. She was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1984 and joined the Marietta law firm Awtrey and Parker. She focused her practice on estate and probate matters. She was especially interested in the legal needs of older Americans and devoted much of her time to issues surrounding retirement, long-term care and guardianship. She remained active in the elder law community until her retirement in 2000.



Barbara approached retirement with her usual vigor. She was an active participant in book clubs, fitness classes and volunteer activities. She traveled frequently and often included her children and grandchildren. Among her many interests, her greatest passion was music. An accomplished pianist, Barbara frequently performed at charity and community events as well as private parties and family gatherings. She was a loyal patron of the Falany Performing Arts Center at Reinhardt University in Waleska, GA, where she was also a member of the advisory board.



She will be dearly missed by family, friends and former colleagues. Her love of learning, travel and music will live on in the lives of the many she's touched and inspired over the years, especially her children and grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, I. Wright Martin Jr.; her sister, Joanne S. Haines; and her parents, Ernest and Ruth Haines. She is survived by her son, Christopher Martin (Brenda) of Knoxville; and her daughter, Marjorie Martin (David Kupsky) of Atlanta, GA; her brother, Dr. David Haines of Virginia Beach, VA; her grandchildren, Laura Martin Moye (Brett) and David Martin (Amy), both of Knoxville; as well as 5 nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 4:00 PM, at St. Clement's Episcopal Church, 2795 Ridge Road, Canton, GA 30114. A private burial will take place in Washington, DC, on another date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Barbara's favorite charities: the St. Clement's Episcopal Church Community Outreach Fund, stclementscanton.org, which assists Canton area families who need help with housing and related expenses, and Emmaus House, emmaushouse.org, 1017 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, which provides economic and educational support to families who reside near downtown Atlanta.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of UT Hospice, especially nurse and case manager Niko, and the caregiving team at Northshore Heights Assisted Living in Knoxville.

