MARTIN, Anne



Anne Cofer Martin, age 91, of Decatur passed away January 18, 2022 after a short battle with glioblastoma. She was born March 16, 1930 to the late William and Elsie Norman Cofer in Elberton, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Walter Edward Martin of Decatur, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Carla Martin Maddux of Decatur, GA, grandson, Christopher Michael Davidson of Lebanon, MO, sister-in-law Elaine Martin Schmidt of Braselton, GA, several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a private burial at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. and a family memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in her honor to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 www.glioblastomafoundation.org


