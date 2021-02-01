X

Martin, Abraham

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MARTIN, Abraham

Mr. Abraham Martin, 78, of Atlanta, GA passed on Saturday, January 16, 2021. A private family Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Abraham Martin will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home - South DeKalb Chapel. He leaves to cherish his memory, a host of loving family members, friends and neighbors. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (400 241-5656.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.