MARTIN, Abraham



Mr. Abraham Martin, 78, of Atlanta, GA passed on Saturday, January 16, 2021. A private family Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Abraham Martin will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home - South DeKalb Chapel. He leaves to cherish his memory, a host of loving family members, friends and neighbors. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (400 241-5656.

