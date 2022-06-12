MARSHALL, Jr., Slater



Slater Eugene Marshall, Jr., 88, died peacefully on June 1, 2022, in Cumming GA. He was born in Atlanta GA on March 22, 1934, to Slater and Kathleen (Keeney) Marshall.



Slater graduated from Marist High School then from Georgia Tech in 1956. He was very active in many organizations while at Tech and his love for "Anything Tech", and particularly GT sports, only grew stronger over the years.



He married Margaret Schilling, then joined the Air Force and the newly married couple moved to Seattle WA where Slater was stationed at Paine Air Force Base. They later returned to Decatur GA and began family life in the Leafmore Creek Park subdivision. Slater liked to refer to the Leafmore Swim Club as "the Green Bay Packers of swimming". Sadly, Margaret died in 1974, at 39.



Slater married Marie Desantis Filardi in 1976 and they were happily married for 41 years until her death in 2017. Slater and Marie raised 6 children – Slater III, Carolyn, Barbara, Greg, Kimin and Dan. The family remains lovingly close and were all together with Slater before he passed.



Slater was "Coach Marshall" to many as he coached for years at Briarcliff Community Sports – coaching football, baseball and softball. He loved sports – playing sports, watching the family compete, coaching, and watching from his famed recliner. Slater was an avid golfer. He and Marie played several times a week and liked to take golf trips together. They also enjoyed boating and fishing together.



After proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant, he began his career working for IBM as a salesman, then owned and operated a network of McConnell General Stores throughout the state of Georgia for years. He spent the last 20 years of his career leading sales organizations for AMSCO and Steris corporations and retired in 1998. Over the years, Slater lived in Atlanta GA, Seattle WA, Decatur GA, Palm Harbor FL, Plano TX, Parrish FL, Daytona Beach FL, and finally Cumming GA.



Slater loved Daytona Beach and it was a family vacation spot every summer. He was in Daytona at least annually for over 80 years. Above everything, Slater loved his family. He was a strong, steady and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his wife Marie Marshall. He is survived by his children; Slater Marshall, III (Angela), Carolyn Bolling (Calvin), Barbara Smith (Bill), Greg Filardi (Kim), Kimin Filardi, Dan Filardi (Kelli); his grandchildren, Will Smith (Arielle), Marshall Bolling, Kenan Smith, Daniel Filardi, Christopher Filardi, Ray Filardi, Jake Filardi, great granddaughter Ansley Smith; sister-in-law, Barbara Trimble (Jim), brother-in-law, Robin Schilling (Sarah), and sister-in-law, Millie Fellin (Jack).



The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the hard work and loving care of the staff at the Mann House in Cumming where Slater lived since 2019. It was a joy to watch the mutual love.



He will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton after a family funeral on June 23.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Slater E. Marshall, Jr. Memorial Scholarship", at Georgia Tech. The family has established this endowment to provide scholarship funding for student-athletes. To make a donation, go to https://atfund.gatech.edu, select "Give Now" on the top menu bar, choose the Annual Scholarship Fund button, and type "Slater E. Marshall, Jr. Memorial Scholarship" in the special instructions box. If you wish to donate by phone, please call the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, at (404) 894-5414.

