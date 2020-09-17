X

Marshall, Sheree

MARSHALL, Dr. Sheree Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Sheree Marshall, Decatur, Georgia will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Internment, Forest Lawn Home and Memorial Garden, Union City. She leaves to cherish her loving nephew, Nehemiah Marshall Jackson; aunts, Cora Mae Young, Joann Watson (Roger), Edolya M. Napier, Claudia Henderson, Eloise R. Walker, uncles Robert Franks, Horace Franks (Brenda), Reginald Frank's, and a host of other relatives and very close friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Donald Trimble Chapel at 1876 Second Ave, Decatur, GA at 1:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to: Promise International https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://forthepromise.come/give/__;!!JZyed81S!y_34prJlmCGLcclBHONvPT16JEA8teNg4AP_JU0K5Hkj_mi4AB80hRfOeeBk0nQ$

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com/

