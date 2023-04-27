MARSHALL, Dolores



It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Dolores Marshall, after 93 years of life and love. Her memorial service will be held at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2773 North Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033, (404-292-1551), at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Thank you for your love and support during this difficult time.



