X

Marshall, Dolores

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MARSHALL, Dolores

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Dolores Marshall, after 93 years of life and love. Her memorial service will be held at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2773 North Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033, (404-292-1551), at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Thank you for your love and support during this difficult time.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Casey Allen -- Facebook

‘Heart of gold’: Family grieves mother of 4 stabbed to death in Gainesville6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police ID suspect in Old 4th Ward skate park shooting that injured 2
12h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
13h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Bell, Betty
Arnold, David
Wilson, Willie
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top