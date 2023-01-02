Marshall, Darrell

MARSHALL, Reverend Darrell



Rev. Darrell Marshall of Atlanta passed away on December 27, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11 AM at Fairfield Baptist Church 6133 Redan Rd., Lithonia. Rev. Eric George Vickers, Sr. Pastor, and Pastor Emeritus Micheal Benton officiating. Interment Melwood Cemetery. Viewing will be today from 2 PM- 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.

