Marshall, Darrell

MARSHALL, Reverend Darrell
Rev. Darrell Marshall of Atlanta passed away on December 27, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11 AM at Fairfield Baptist Church 6133 Redan Rd., Lithonia. Rev. Eric George Vickers, Sr. Pastor, and Pastor Emeritus Micheal Benton officiating. Interment Melwood Cemetery. Viewing will be today from 2 PM- 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks