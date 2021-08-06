ajc logo
Marshall, Charles

MARSHALL, Charles

Charles Marshall of Southwest Atlanta peacefully passed away July 28th.

His viewing will be all day Friday, August 6th at Gus Thorhill's Funeral home. Located at 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive, East Point, GA 30344.

The funeral will be held Saturday, August 7, 12 noon at New Springfield Baptist Church, 2560 Sylvan Road, East Point 30344. Rev. DB Quinn is Pastor.

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

