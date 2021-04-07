Markwalter, Hilda

MARKWALTER (MATSON), Hilda



Hilda Matson Markwalter passed away on April 3rd, 2021 of natural causes. She was born in Havana, Cuba. Her father, originally from Finland, came with his family to America and eventually settled in Cuba. He later met his wife and they welcomed daughter Hilda. As a teenager, her parents wanted her to have an American education; so she came to Atlanta where she lived with relatives and attended Sacred Heart Catholic High School. After graduating from high school, she returned to Havana where she worked for Chase Manhattan Bank until 1961, then she moved back to Atlanta. Soon after, she met her husband, Harry, and was married for 54 years. She worked for First National Bank and C & S Bank which became Bank of America. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, making jewelry, and sewing. She is survived by her two daughters, Ann Marie Crochet and Mary Powell, along with their husbands, Tommy Crochet and Jay Powell, and four grandchildren, Emma and Lauren Crochet, Will and Erik Powell. The family would like to thank the kindness of Hilda's caregivers. Private family services are being held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.



