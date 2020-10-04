Markwalter, Henry



MARKWALTER, III, Henry J.





Henry J. "Harry" Markwalter III passed away at the age of 90 on September 27, 2020 of natural causes. He was born and raised in Augusta Georgia as the youngest of three boys. He joined the Navy in 1948 where he proudly served on the USS Princeton during the Korean War. After his military service, he moved to Atlanta where he started his career as an accountant and met his future wife, Hilda Matson. He and his wife were married for 54 years. He enjoyed playing golf, going to golf tournaments, and following the Atlanta Braves. He never met a stranger and loved chatting with everyone. After retiring, he went back to work part-time managing the Stone Mountain cash department to stay busy. He is survived by his wife, his two daughters, Ann Marie Crochet and Mary Powell, along with their husbands, Tommy Crochet and Jay Powell, and four grandchildren, Emma and Lauren Crochet, Will and Erik Powell. Private family services are being held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the United States Navy Memorial, navymemorial.org.





